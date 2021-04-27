Cougars Announce Four New Player Signings

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars have signed infielder Brandon Chinea, left-handed pitcher Kyle Huckaby, catcher B.J. Lopez and right-handed pitcher Vance Worley.

Chinea signs with the Cougars and enters his first year in professional baseball after a stellar college career at the University of Tennessee and Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale, Florida). In 2020, Chinea started in all 22 games for Nova Southeastern before the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Chinea led the team and was ranked 10th in the Sunshine State Conference with a .369 batting average, tying for most hits on the team (31) and ranking 49th in the NCAA. The Miami, Florida native also had five doubles, a triple and tied for the most stolen bases on the team with 10.

"This will be Brandon's first year in professional baseball," said Cougars' Manager George Tsamis. "He can fly and it will be a plus that he can play."

Huckaby last pitched in 2019 for the Toronto Blue Jays Rookie affiliate, the Bluefield Blue Jays. During his time with the Blue Jays, the reliever posted a 4.91 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP with a 9.1 SO/9 in 24.2 innings pitched. In 2019, the Chandler, Arizona native signed with the Toronto Blue Jays as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan University.

"Kyle will be part of our Bullpen," said Tsamis. "It is nice to have a tough lefty down there."

Lopez returns to the Cougars after playing for the team during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The Aguadilla, Puerto Rico native signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks as an undrafted free agent in 2012. Lopez is a plus defender and brings over 2,000 innings of catching experience to the Cougars. Through his eight seasons in the minor leagues, he sported a .990 fielding percentage and had a caught stealing percentage of 35 percent. In 2017, Lopez hit .280 in 101 plate appearances.

"B.J. is solid behind the plate," said Tsamis. "He is excited for the opportunity and is looking forward to getting back to Kane County."

Worley signs with the Cougars after an eight-year stint in the MLB. The right-hander last pitched for the Miami Marlins in 2017. Worley was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the third round of the 2008 MLB draft out of California State University, Long Beach. He played for the Phillies for the first three seasons of his professional career, accumulating a 18-13 record. In his major league career, Worley owns a 4.09 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP with a 6.7 SO/9 in 667.0 innings pitched. The Sacramento, California native also spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles.

"Vance has plenty of experience at the highest level," said Tsamis. "We are excited to have him in our rotation. He is hungry and wants to get back."

Additionally, outfielder Anthony Garcia, who signed with the Cougars on March 19, has signed with Guadalajara in the Mexican League.

2021 Kane County Cougars Signings

INF Josh Allen

OF Jeffrey Baez

INF Brandon Chinea

RHP Jake Cosart

INF Galli Cribbs Jr.

LHP Kyle Huckaby

INF Sherman Johnson

OF Mark Karaviotis

C B.J. Lopez

OF Anfernee Seymour

RHP Tyler Viza

RHP Jamal Wade

RHP Vance Worley

INF Nick Zammarelli

The Cougars open the 2021 season on May 18 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field.

