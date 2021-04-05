Cougars Announce 2021 Promotional Schedule

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars have released a preliminary promotional schedule of theme nights, entertainment acts and giveaways for the 2021 season. Highlights include new theme nights such as Country Music Night and Stranger Things Night, four bobblehead giveaways plus the return of the Atomic Pork Chops. In addition, there are 20 post-game fireworks shows on deck set to various musical themes for fans to enjoy.

The Cougars 30th season opens on Tuesday, May 18 with an Opening Night Cap giveaway, sponsored by Northwestern Medicine for the first 1,000 fans in attendance. Single-game tickets for all 2021 games will go on sale Thursday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Theme Nights and Giveaways

Friday, May 28 - Mental Health Awareness Night

Saturday, May 29 - Halfway To Halloween

Friday, June 4 - Video Game Night

Saturday, June 5 - Harry Potter Night with a Harry Potter Sock giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Sunday, June 6 - Atomic Pork Chops

Thursday, June 17 - The Office Night

Thursday, July 1 - Military Appreciation Night

Saturday, July 10 - Dinosaur Night

Thursday, July 22 - Parks & Rec Night with a Leslie Knope bobblehead giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, July 23 - Christmas in July Night with a Grinch bobblehead giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, July 30 - American Girl Night with an American Girl doll accessory giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, July 31 - Country Music Night

Friday, August 6 - Hawaiian Night

Saturday, August 7 - Superhero Night with a Kids cape giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, August 13 - First Responders Night

Saturday, August 14 - Atomic Pork Chops

Sunday, August 15 - Princess Day with a Princess Annie bobblehead giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Thursday, August 26 - Stranger Things Night

Tuesday, August 31 - Bark in the Park

Friday, September 3 - Atomic Pork Chops/BeerFest

Saturday, September 4 - Star Wars© Night with an Ozzie bobblehead giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Entertainment Acts

ZOOperstars! - May 30

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act - July 24, August 14

BirdZerk! - August 13

Chicagoland Skydiving Center - July 9, September 6

Ballpark Concert Series

Haley Mae Campbell - July 31

Howl2Go Dueling Pianos - August 7

The Wayouts - August 14

Planet Groove - September 4

Weekly Specials

Micro Monday - Every Monday is Micro Monday with half-price premium and craft beers.

Taco Tuesday - Local food trucks will be on-site serving food.

Thirsty Thursday, presented by Miller Lite - Thursday evening games feature $2 12oz domestic beers, $2 sodas and $2 hot dogs.

Sunday Funday & Kids Eat Free - Sunday games feature half-price KidZone wristbands. Beginning Memorial Day weekend, children ages 3-10, will receive a voucher at the gate for a complimentary hot dog and bag of chips.

All dates and promotions are subject to change. The Cougars open the 2021 season on May 18 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field. Tickets will go on sale April 8. Follow the Cougars on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the most up to date ticket and promotional information.

