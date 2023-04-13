Cougars Add Depth to Roster with Pitchers, Outfielder

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars signed right-handed pitcher CJ Eldred, left-handed pitcher Spencer Van Scoyoc and outfielder Dondrei Hubbard this week.

Eldred, the son of former major league pitcher Cal Eldred, played the 2022 season at the Double-A level with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in the Kansas City Royals organization. Eldred signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 Draft. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native has made 65 career appearances including 25 starts while amassing 233.2 innings pitched and a 3.58 strikeout to walk ratio.

"We are looking forward to having CJ in our rotation," Cougars Manager George Tsamis said. "He is hungry and ready to go."

Van Scoyoc was drafted in the 19th round of the 2019 June Amaetur Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. During his professional career, Van Scoyoc has split his time between the bullpen and the starting rotation having made 19 total appearances including 10 starts. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa native last played in 2021 and accumulated a 2.19 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched.

"We have received some positive reports on Spencer," said Tsamis. "He is healthy now and he is going to be a tough lefty for us."

Hubbard began his professional career in 2019 with the Sonoma Stompers of the Pacific Association. Over his four years of professional baseball, Hubbard has proven to be a quality five tool player slashing .316/.384/.552 with 67 doubles, 55 home runs, 55 stolen bases and an impressive .996 fielding percentage in the outfield. Hubbard spent the majority of the 2022 season with the Harrisburg Senators, the Washington Nationals Double-A affiliate.

"Dondrei has some power," Tsamis said. "He can play a few different positions and can be a very productive hitter for us."

2023 Kane County Cougars Signings

INF Josh Allen

RHP CJ Carter

INF Galli Cribbs Jr.

RHP CJ Eldred

RHP Jack Fox

OF Dondrei Hubbard

INF Pete Kozma

RHP Westin Muir

RHP Logan Nissen

RHP Ryan Richardson

LHP Spencer Van Scoyoc

The Kane County Cougars open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. Season tickets and group tickets are on sale now with single game tickets expected to go on sale in the spring.

