Cougars Acquire Vojtech Vochvest from the Kamloops Blazers

May 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb announced today that the club acquired defenceman Vojtech Vochvest (05) from the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for forward Oren Shtrom (04).

Vochvest, from Mlada Boleslav, Czechia, spent his first WHL season with the Blazers in 2023-2024 and appeared in 67 games. The Euro defender owned five assists in 67 games and added 60 penalty minutes. The 5'11, 192-pound defenceman is known for his toughness, hitting, and shot-blocking abilities and will be a key addition to the Cougars defence core going into the 2024-25 season.

"We are very familiar with Vojtech after playing against him in our division," said General Manager & Head Coach Mark Lamb. "He is hard to play against, he defends well, and he is a tough kid. We are excited to have him join our team."

Internationally, Vochvest has competed for Team Czechia on numerous occasions including the U17, U18, and U19 levels.

Vochvest was initially selected by the Kamloops Blazers in the second round 188th overall in the 2021 WHL Import Draft.

The Cougars would like to welcome Vojtech Vochvest and his family to the organization and the city of Prince George.

The Cats would like to wish Oren Shtrom the best of luck in Kamloops and thank him for his season with the Cougars, and his contributions to the organization and the city of Prince George.

