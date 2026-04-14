Cotie McMahon Is Headed to the Mystics as the No. 11 Pick!

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







Cotie McMahon is selected No. 11 by the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY!







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026

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