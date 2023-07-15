Costly 9th Inning Errors Hand Cubs Series Opener vs River Bandits

July 15, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







DAVENPORT, IOWA - The game should've been over. Quad Cities had it right in their sights. But the Cubs stormed took advantage of two miscues in the final inning and wound up batting around, turning a one run deficit into a five run lead.

South Bend trailed 4-3 in the ninth with Ezequiel Pagan at first base and one out. That's when Kevin Made hit a two hopper up the middle that took the second baseman Herard Gonzalez right to the bag. He was going to field a waist high bounce literally on the bag and then have plenty of time to throw to first to end the game. But instead the ball skipped right off his mitt into center. Pagan raced to third on the play and now the Cubs were in business.

James Triantos followed and hit a sharp one hopper to the third baseman Cayden Wallace, a second round pick from last year and top-five Royals prospect, he came home and had Pagan dead to rights at the plate. Pagan actually pulled up 10-15 feet in front of the plate, however, the throw skipped in front of Carter Jensen and he couldn't field it cleanly. Pagan scored and the Cubs had first and second with one out in a tie game.

Kevin Alcántara, who has extended his on-base streak to 19 games earlier in the night, smoked a single to center to put South Bend up for good. Yohendrick Pinango hit a weak roller that beat the shift through the left side to add an insurance run and with two outs Felix Stevens crushed a 3-run homer that got out in a hurry to left.

The Cubs were 1-38 in games when trailing after eight innings entering the night, and 0-17 in those situations on the road. But on a Friday night in Davenport, after a one-hour-and-thirty-six-minute delay to start the game and a brief drone delay

South Bend had gotten the scoring started with RBI doubles to right-center from both Fabian Pertuz and Ethan Hearn in the second inning.

Quad Cities responded with a run of their own on a two-out single from River Town in the same inning.

Then the pitching took over on a very slow moving night on the river. Brandon Birdsell picked up a career-high eight strikeouts in just 3.2 innings. Birdsell, Jarod Wright, and Brailyn Marquez combined for a hitless stretch from the final out of the second through the end of the sixth inning. Marquez didn't pitch in 2021 or 2022 and just came to South Bend on rehab from Myrtle Beach.

On the other side the Cubs got a double with one out in the third from James Triantos but then they didn't tally another hit until the seventh inning either.

In the seventh the Cubs made Brandon Johnson pay for a couple of walks. With two runners aboard Triantos put the Cubs up 4-2 with a sac-fly to center and the way the game was going it felt like a rather comfortable lead.

The River Bandits pulled on back on the former big leaguer making his South Bend debut in Stephen Gonsalves. With the Cubs lead back to a run at 4-3, Juan Carlos Negret gave the home side their first lead with a no-doubt blast to left in the eighth that came after a 10-pitch walk to Jensen.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.