Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium to Host Football Watch Parties

August 31, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release





Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host a pair of football watch parties on their 474-square-foot LED video board in September. On September 8, the annual Cy-Hawk game between Iowa and Iowa State kicks off at 4:00 pm. One week later, on September 15, UNI will take on Iowa at 6:30 pm.

Gates at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will open one hour before kickoff for each game. There will be free admission and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the games. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.

All Bucks home games are played at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which will host the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested more than $200,000 in improvements since the end of the 2014 season including painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, group outing areas, kids zone inflatables, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 31, 2018

Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium to Host Football Watch Parties - Waterloo Bucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.