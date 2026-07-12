Cosmos Fall in Penalty Shootout After 1-1 Draw with Portland Hearts of Pine

Published on July 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos battled to a 1-1 draw with Portland Hearts of Pine in Prinx Tires USL Cup action before falling 4-2 in the penalty shootout on Friday night at Fitzpatrick Stadium. The opening half was a tightly contested defensive battle with both sides creating chances but unable to find the breakthrough. The Cosmos were forced into an early substitution in the 25th minute as Massimo Morabito replaced David Mason before Darren Sidoel was shown a yellow card in the 34th minute. Behind a disciplined defensive performance and seven saves from goalkeeper Tristan Stephani, the two teams entered halftime scoreless.

The Cosmos broke the deadlock in the 60th minute when Chevone Marsh finished off the opening goal of the match to give New York a 1-0 lead. Portland increased its pressure throughout the final stages and found the equalizer in the 80th minute through Diego Gonzalez. Neither side was able to find a winner in regulation, sending the match directly to a penalty shootout. Nicholas Mendonca and Nick Zielonka converted from the spot for the Cosmos, but Kashope Oladapo blocked penalty attempts from Ajmeer Spengler and Sebastián Guenzatti, sending Portland Hearts of Pine to a 4-2 shootout victory.

MATCH DETAILS

PORTLAND HEARTS OF PINE 1 (4) - 1 (2) NEW YORK COSMOS

Portland Hearts of Pine won 4-2 on penalties.

PORTLAND HEARTS OF PINE (4-4-2): Oladapo; Mohamed, Evans, Espinosa, Jones-Riley; Wright, Poon-Angeron, Hersi, Varela; Georgallidis, Sing.

Subs: Barbosa, Drack, Gonzalez, Kunga, Huck, Morse, Faye. Coach: Bobby Murphy.

NEW YORK COSMOS (4-1-4-1): Stephani; Holt, Materazzi, Mason, Cabrera; Sidoel; Marsh, Mendonca, Spengler, Jawneh; Guenzatti.

Subs: Morabito, Zielonka, Garcia, Chavez, Bohui, Milovanov. Coach: Corti.

Goals: 60 ¬Â² Marsh (C), 80 ¬Â² Gonzalez (POR).

Penalty Shootout:

Portland Hearts of Pine: Ã¢Å" Joshua Drack, Ã¢Å" Diogo Barbosa, Ã¢Å" Tyler Huck, Ã¢Å" Diego Gonzalez

New York Cosmos: Ã¢Åâ Ajmeer Spengler (saved), Ã¢Å" Nicholas Mendonca, Ã¢Åâ Sebastián Guenzatti (saved), Ã¢Å" Nick Zielonka

Bookings: 28 ¬Â² Hersi (POR), 34 ¬Â² Sidoel (C), 85 ¬Â² Barbosa (POR).

Match Stats:

Possession: Cosmos 39% - Portland Hearts of Pine 61%

Shots: Cosmos 10 - Portland Hearts of Pine 16

Shots on Target: Cosmos 5 - Portland Hearts of Pine 8

Saves: Cosmos 7 - Portland Hearts of Pine 4

Fouls: Cosmos 8 - Portland Hearts of Pine 12

Accurate Passes: Cosmos 207 - Portland Hearts of Pine 358

Pass Accuracy: Cosmos 73% - Portland Hearts of Pine 82%

Tackles: Cosmos 13 - Portland Hearts of Pine 22

Clearances: Cosmos 32 - Portland Hearts of Pine 18

Blocked Shots: Cosmos 4 - Portland Hearts of Pine 1

Game Information:

Date: July 11, 2026

Venue: Fitzpatrick Stadium - Portland, Maine

Attendance: 6,231

Referee: Joe Surgan







United Soccer League One Stories from July 12, 2026

Cosmos Fall in Penalty Shootout After 1-1 Draw with Portland Hearts of Pine - New York Cosmos

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