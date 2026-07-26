Corpus Christi FC Extends Home Unbeaten Run with 1-0 Victory over Greenville Triumph SC

Published on July 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC continued its impressive home form Saturday night, grinding out a 1-0 victory over Greenville Triumph SC behind another resilient defensive display and an early goal from Bubu Medina.

The win extended the Sharks' unbeaten run at home to seven consecutive USL League One matches (eight across all competitions). Corpus Christi also climbed to 10th place in the league standings, moving within two spots of the playoff positions.

The opening goal would arrive just 10 minutes into the match. Following a throw-in deep in the attacking third, Jack Keaney and Blake Bowen worked the ball back to Jackson Dietrich, whose strike from outside the penalty area glanced off the head of Medina and into the back of the net. The finish was credited as Medina's fourth goal of the season.

Medina understood the importance of the opening goal, with the Sharks entering the match 3-1-1 this season when scoring first.

"I think scoring first means a lot," Medina said following the match. "It gives us a lot of confidence and gets the momentum going, especially at home."

Though Greenville would control much of the possession throughout the evening, the Sharks' backline consistently rose to the challenge. James Talbot made several key stops in the opening half, including a diving save in the 37th minute, while Sam Roscoe and Jack Keaney repeatedly cleared dangerous opportunities from the penalty area to preserve the one-goal advantage.

"We had to take a lot of pressure from them," Roscoe said of Greenville's attack. "They're a good team, and they kind of threw everything at us."

As Greenville pushed numbers forward in search of an equalizer, the Sharks' defense produced its defining moments.

Talbot punched away a dangerous header in the 78th minute from Greenville defender Zane Bubb, just five minutes before Roscoe would deliver the defensive play of the night.

After a miscommunication in the left corner of the penalty area drew Talbot off his line and left the goal exposed, Roscoe made a remarkable recovery run to the goal line, where he used the back of his neck to deny William Akio what appeared to be a certain equalizer.

Talbot immediately celebrated the astonishing clearance before putting the finishing touches on another outstanding evening. The goalkeeper recorded four saves to earn his fifth clean sheet of the season, tied for the third most in USL League One. Roscoe finished with a match-high 10 clearances, while Medina complemented his goal with three tackles won and three interceptions in a tireless two-way performance.

Despite being outshot 15-7 and registering just one shot on target, Corpus Christi made its lone opportunity count as Medina's early strike stood as the difference.

"It was a good result for us, but it was a tough performance," said assistant coach Manny Iwabuchi. "We had to kind of bear down the hatches and make sure that we were fortified in the back, and I think that's what we showed. We showed that we could grind and scrap out a match. Now, three big away games coming up, and we've got to make sure we're ready for those."

The victory gives Corpus Christi another valuable three points as the club continues its climb up the USL League One table. With momentum continuing to build at Cabaniss Athletic Complex, Corpus Christi will now seek to translate that home success into results on the road during a crucial three-match stretch in its playoff pursuit.

Coming Up:

Corpus Christi FC will visit Athletic Club Boise in a USL League One match next Saturday on August 1st, 2026.

Notable:

James Talbot's four-save effort secured him his fifth clean sheet of the season, tied for third in USL League One

Bubu Medina's 10th minute goal was his fourth on the year

Corpus Christi FC extends their home unbeaten streak to seven consecutive matches in league play (eight across all competition) and have not lost in their last three league fixtures

Sam Roscoe's match-high 10 clearances brought his season total to 92, the most on the team.

Corpus Christi have kept a clean sheet in 6 of their 18 games, only Fort Wayne (7) and AV Alta (7) have done this more often in the USL League One this season.

Goals: Medina (10')

Yellow Cards: Medina (1), Kwakwa (1), Keaney (1)

CORPUS CHRISTI FC GREENVILLE TRIUMPH SC

7 SHOTS 15

1 SHOTS ON TARGET 5

4 SAVES 0

21 FOULS 23

2 CORNERS WON 7

3 YELLOW CARDS 4

0 RED CARDS 0

Written by Corpus Christi FC Communications Contributor, Nate Martinez







United Soccer League One Stories from July 26, 2026

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