Cornhole Tournament at DSP

September 10, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





The Travelers are excited to host a Cornhole Tournament presented by Bud Light Seltzer and Moix RV on Saturday, October 3rd at Dickey-Stephens Park. Teams of two will be able to compete in a double elimination tournament and will receive a T-Shirt, General Admission Ticket to a 2021 Travelers game, and a chance at $2,000 in prizes!

What:

Double Elimination Cornhole Tournament

$30 per team (2 players per team)

Teams must register in advance

Food and beverage will be available for purchase (no outside food and beverage is allowed)

When:

Saturday, October 3rd

Gates open at 10am, tournament starts at 11am

Tournament Includes:

Minimum 2 games per team

2020 Cornhole Tournament T-Shirt

Two 2021 Travelers General Admission Tickets (per team)

Your chance at $2,000 in prizes including: 2021 Travelers Suite Night, Gift Cards to Travelers Gift Shop, 2021 Travelers Mini Plans, First Pitch at a Travs game in 2021, and much more!

Reserve team!

COVID-19

ï»¿A mask or face covering must be worn when entering and moving throughout the ballpark.

Please follow social distancing guidelines.

All visitors will receive a temperature check and sign a waiver prior to entrance.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 10, 2020

Cornhole Tournament at DSP - Arkansas Travelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.