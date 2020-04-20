Cornerstone Bank Provides Boost to Railers HC Small Business Stimulus Power Play

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) officially announced today that the CORNERSTONE BANK has pledged $5,000 towards theWorcester Railers HC Small Business Stimulus Power Play program.

The program, which was originally announced on April 14, has received over 4,000 nominations through RailersHC.com and includes over 500 unique small businesses in central Massachusetts.

"We are excited to partner with the Worcester Railers and their support of small businesses in our community now and in the future," said Cornerstone Bank president and treasurer Todd M. Tallman. "This program aligns with Cornerstone Bank's core values, and something we felt the need to contribute to as we continue to support our community during this difficult time."

With the addition of the $5,000 pledge from Cornerstone Bank, the Railers HC Small Business Stimulus Power Playwill purchase $1,000 worth of gift certificates on May 1, 2020 to 41 different small businesses located throughout central Massachusetts. Each of the 41 small businesses will then be highlighted at one of the Railers home games at the DCU Center next season, where the $1,000 worth of gift certificates will be given away to lucky fans in attendance. In total, $41,000 worth of gift certificates will be purchased through the Railers HC Small Business Stimulus Power Play.

Fans can continue to nominate their favorite small business that may be in need of a Railers Small Business Stimulus Power Play or by nominating on the Railers social media channels by using the hashtag #RailersStimulusPowerPlay.(nominations will be considered through April 29 at 12pm). The Railers will announce the 41 small businesses receiving the small business stimulus power play on May 1.

"We would like to thank Todd Tallman and the entire Cornerstone Bank crew for their generous support of the stimulus power play," said Railers president and COO Mike Myers. "We have received a huge response since the announcement last week and we encourage others to pledge their support of small businesses in central Massachusetts."

For more information, please contact Worcester Railers public relations coordinator Cam McGuire at CamM@RailersHC.com.

The Worcester Railers HC will be back this October at the DCU Center! Stay safe.....and for the most up to date information on all things Railers - please visit www.RailersHC.com or follow our social media channels.

