Cornelison, Rally Towels Highlight Conference Finals Promotions

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced promotions for the Western Conference Finals series against the Texas Stars at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

To kick things off, Chicago Blackhawks anthem singer, Jim Cornelison, returns to Rockford to sing the national anthem prior to Game 3 on Tuesday, May 22. The puck drops at 7 p.m., and fans are encouraged to participate in the Blackhawks' tradition of cheering during the national anthem while Cornelison sings prior to puck drop.

As part of the IceHogs' red-out, the first 2,500 fans in attendance for both Games 3 and 4 will receive a free red rally towel, courtesy of LawnCare by Walter, Inc., Mr. C's Family Restaurant and Anderson Toyota. The IceHogs once again invite all fans to wear red during the Western Conference Finals.

In addition to Cornelison's appearance, the Chicago Blackhawks Ice Crew will be in attendance on Tuesday for Game 3 to interact with fans in the stands and on the concourse. Blackhawks mascot, Tommy Hawk, will then be at the BMO on Thursday, May 24 for Game 4 of the series.

Rockford and Texas will officially kick-off their best-of-seven game series in the Western Conference Finals of the Calder Cup playoffs on Friday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The IceHogs will play back-to-back road games in Texas on Friday and Sunday before returning to the BMO Harris Bank Center for guaranteed home contests for Game 3 (Ticket H) on Tuesday, May 22 at 7 p.m. and Game 4 (Ticket J) on Thursday, May 24 at 7 p.m.

If necessary, Game 5 (Ticket K) will be played in Rockford at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, May 25 at 7 p.m. The best-of-seven series will then shift back to Texas for the final two contests, as necessary, with Game 6 set for Monday, May 28 at 7 p.m. and Game 7 scheduled for Tuesday, May 29 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at icehogs.com or by calling the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, May 22 vs. Texas Stars (Western Conference Finals | Game 3/Ticket H)

The Rockford IceHogs will host Game 3 (Ticket H) of their third-round 2017-18 Calder Cup playoff series against the Texas Stars on Tuesday, May 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

