Cormier PICKS IT and Stanback SCORES: CFL
Published on September 5, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
Cormier gets his first career interception and Stanback turns it around for Ottawa with a 5-yard TD.
