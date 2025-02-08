Sports stats



Toronto Rock

Corey Small Hat Trick in Loss to Seals

February 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Hat trick hero!

Corey Small lights it up with 3 goals for Toronto, delivering a clutch performance in a hard-fought battle.

