Corey Small Hat Trick in Loss to Seals

February 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock YouTube Video







Hat trick hero!

Corey Small lights it up with 3 goals for Toronto, delivering a clutch performance in a hard-fought battle.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.