Cordero's Career Night Keys 12-4 Win over Hooks

FRISCO, Texas - Fueled by two home runs and a career-best seven RBIs from Andretty Cordero, the RoughRiders cruised to an 11-3 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks Tuesday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

SYNOPSIS

* After bringing home a run with a groundout in the second, Cordero hit a pair of three-run homers in the fourth and fifth innings. His second roundtripper was part of a six-run fifth inning.

* Eliezer Alvarez also hit a pair of homers, providing the final two runs in a string of 12 unanswered tallies between the second and eighth innings.

* Starter Pedro Payano emerged victorious on the mound, allowing one hit and no runs in his final three innings after allowing three runs in the first two frames.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Andretty Cordero: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 7 RBI, BB, 2 R

* Eliezer Alvarez: 3-for-5, 3B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R

* Charles Leblanc: 2-for5, 2B, RBI, 2 R

* Pedro Payano: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (W)

NEWS AND NOTES

* Cordero's seven RBIs fell one shy of the franchise's single-game record.

* Frisco has combined for 23 runs the last two games after scoring just nine times in the season's first four contests.

* The Riders have held opponents to four runs or fewer in all six games so far.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Corpus Christi, Wednesday, 7:05 pm

TBA vs. RHP Carson LaRue (0-0, 3.60)

