Cordero Catalyzes 13-2 Win in Midland
May 9, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
MIDLAND, Texas - Behind a five-RBI game from Andretty Cordero, the RoughRiders rolled to a 13-2 win over the Midland RockHounds Thursday night.
SYNOPSIS
* Cordero provided a two-run double in the fifth and delivered the knockout blow with a three-run double to cap a five-run sixth.
* The Riders separated themselves from Midland early, taking a 4-0 lead in the second on a three-run homer from Franklin Rollin.
* With plenty of run support at his back, starter Emerson Martinez tamed the RockHounds, allowing one run on six hits across seven innings to earn a quality start and a win.
NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Andretty Cordero: 2-for-5, 2 2B, 5 RBI
* Preston Beck: 3-for-4, 3 2B, 2 BB, 3 R
* Eliezer Alvarez: 2-for-4, BB, 2 RBI, R
* Emerson Martinez: 7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (W)
NEWS AND NOTES
* Frisco's 13 runs were a new season-high.
* The Riders got the leadoff man on base in eight of the nine innings Thursday.
* Preston Beck tied a franchise record with three doubles.
* Martinez's seven-inning outing was the longest by a Riders pitcher this season.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Midland, Friday, 7:00 pm
LHP Joe Palumbo (0-0, 3.33) vs. RHP Parker Dunshee (2-2, 1.89)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
