Corazones Top Chupacabras 5-3 Behind Balanced Performance

July 23, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces, playing as Los Corazones de Reno, topped the Round Rock Express tonight 5-3 behind stellar pitching and a strong day from Jose Herrrera. The win comes in game two of the team's Copa de la Diversion, a league initiative to celebrate latino culture in the game of baseball.

Los Corazones got off to a strong start with a bases-loaded triple by Herrera to give the home team a 3-0 lead in the second. The drive into the right-center gap gave him his ninth, 10th and 11th RBIs in the last eight games to go along with two homers and four runs.

Henry Ramos kept the scoring going for Reno in the third, driving a double down the left-field line to score Seth Beer from second and make it a 4-0 lead.

Jake McCarthy stepped into the box for the next at bat, and drove another double to score Ramos and make it 5-0 Corazones lead.

After the fourth inning, Reno starter Kevin McCanna was relieved. McCanna was stellar on the mound, allowing just one hit and no runs along with three strikeouts.

Round Rock, playing as the Chupacabras, scored lone runs in the top of the sixth, seventh and eighth to cut into the lead and make it 5-3 heading into the ninth.

Miguel Aguilar entered from the Reno bullpen, and for the 14th time in 14 tries converted the save. The total puts him in sole possession of the sixth-most saves in a single season in team history, and extends his record of saves converted without a blown save.

The Aces will be back in action tomorrow as Los Corazones de Reno against the Chupacabras. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. P.T from Greater Nevada Field on the third and final day of Copa de la Diversion. Tickets are available at RenoAces.com, or by texting TIXX to 21003.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.