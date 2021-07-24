Corazones Score in the Bottom of the Eighth, Win 2-1 over Round Rock

July 24, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces, playing as Los Corazones de Reno, topped the Round Rock Express tonight 2-1 after a strong starting performance from starter Humberto Castellanos, timely offense and a scoreless finish by the Reno bullpen. The game was the final of three Copa de la Diversion games this series, with both teams taking on latino alter egos to celebrate latino culture and heritage.

Reno fell behind early, with Round Rock launching a solo homer in the top of the second to make it a 1-0 Express lead.

Castellanos finished after going 5.2 innings, allowing just one run on five hits and striking out seven. The seven punchouts tied a season high, set in his last outing.

Los Corazones were unable to answer until the bottom of the seventh, when Juniel Querecuto scored Henry Ramos with two outs to tie it up.

In the bottom of the eighth, Reno scored the game winner after Drew Ellis doubled to drive in the game winning run. The two-out double scored Jake McCarthy, putting Reno ahead 2-1.

The scoreline held, thanks to Miguel Aguilar's 15th save of the season in 15 tries. The total is tied for the fourth-most in a season in team history, and tied for seventh for a career in Aces history.

The entire Corazones bullpen was lights out, with Stefan Crichton, Keegan Curtis and Miguel Aguilar combining for 3.1 innings of scoreless ball. The trio surrendered just two hits, and struck out three. Curtis, who locked down the eighth inning, earned the win on the night.

The Aces will be back in action tomorrow against the Express. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. P.T from Greater Nevada Field on the third and final day of Copa de la Diversion. Tickets are available at RenoAces.com, or by texting TIXX to 21003.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.