Minor League Baseball's award-winning initiative of cultural engagement with Hispanic and Latinx communities across the country, Copa de la Diversión, celebrates its fifth anniversary this season. As a part of Copa de la Diversión, Los Monarcas de Eugene will return as the Emeralds' alternate Copa identity for the fourth consecutive season.

Originally started in 2017 as a pilot-program among four MiLB teams - the Las Vegas 51s (Reyes de Plata), Charlotte Knights (Charlotte Caballeros), Visalia Rawhide (Visalia Toros) and Kane County Cougars - Copa de la Diversión has since ballooned up to include 76 MiLB teams including the Eugene Emeralds who launched their Copa de la Diversión identity, Los Monarcas de Eugene, in 2017.

The initiative aims create and employ culturally relevant on-field personas that authentically connect teams with their local U.S. Hispanic communities.

This season, the Ems are scheduled to play in ten Copa games, the most across all of High-A and tied for the most in Minor League Baseball.

More than 200 local Latino/Hispanic organizations partnered with participating clubs in 2019, resulting in more than $500,000 of total cash and gifts-in-kind given to local Hispanic-specific philanthropies and/or civic organizations in 2019.

Every Sunday during the 2021 season, the Emeralds will take on their alternate identity as Los Monarcas de Eugene, with home games featuring Hispanic-inspired food and music throughout PK Park.

Additionally, Los Monarcas will once again don one of MiLB's most unique and intricate Copa logos, the monarch butterfly, which was thoughtfully designed to symbolize our nation's migrant population.

