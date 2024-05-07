Coordinated Business Systems & Stingers Announce Community All-Star Team

May 7, 2024

Willmar Stingers







The Willmar Stingers and Coordinated Business Systems are pleased to announce the members of the 2024 Community All-Star Team. The Coordinated Business Systems Community All-Star team was created to reward youth for being leaders in their community and provide them with a once in a lifetime Stingers experience.

Youth between the ages 8 to 14 were asked to submit answers to three different questions focusing on their community and how they make a positive impact. A committee reviewed over 250 applications and selected the nine winners based on their experiences and answers to the three questions.

The 2024 Coordinated Business Systems Community All-Star Team Roster

*Amelia Kowal - Age 8 (Benson)

*Harper Wander- Age 9 (Sauk Centre)

*Connor Anderson - Age 9 (Renville)

*Lane Coulter - Age 10 (Montevideo)

*Lily Kallevig - Age 11 (Kandiyohi)

*Elijah Borstad - Age 11 (Willmar)

*Tristan Gaffaney- Age 11 (Willmar)

*Reid Morrison- Age 11 (Murdock)

*Jackson Jenks - Age 11 (Brooten)

Each of the nine-youth selected will be rewarded with an experience that will show what it is like to live the day in the life of a Stingers baseball player. Each of the nine youth will become a part of the Stingers Baseball Club on the Coordinated Business Systems Community All-Star Night on Monday, July 15.

The All-Star experience for the nine youth will include:

* Be announced at an official press conference where they will be presented with their own custom Willmar *Stingers jersey (name and number) and official cap

* Be signed to a one-day promotional contract with the Willmar Stingers

* Be presented with their very own Willmar Stingers baseball card, which will also be the giveaway for that evening's game

* Have the chance to take batting practice and infield/outfield with the Willmar Stingers before the game

* Be introduced to the crowd as an official member of the Stingers

* Throw out a ceremonial first pitch on Monday, July 15

* Run on the field for the National Anthem with the Willmar Stingers team

* Have the chance to sit in the dugout with the team for an inning during the game

*Participate in several on-field activities during the game.

