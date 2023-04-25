Coordinated Business Systems & Stingers Announce Community All-Star Team

The Willmar Stingers and Coordinated Business Systems are pleased to announce the members of the 2023 Community All-Star Team. The Coordinated Business Systems Community All-Star team was created to reward youth for being leaders in their community and provide them with a once in a lifetime Stingers experience.

Youth between the ages 8 to 14 were asked to submit answers to three different questions focusing on their community and how they make a positive impact. A committee reviewed over 200 applications and selected the nine winners based on their experiences and answers to the three questions.

The 2023 Coordinated Business Systems Community All-Star Team Roster

Finley Bruns - Age 8 (Danube)

Beckett Glady- Age 8 (Montevideo)

Colton Kriese - Age 9 (Spicer)

Ahnaya Carlson- Age 9 (Murdock)

Jonathan Collins - Age 9 (Murdock)

Colton Moen- Age 9 (Appleton)

Nyla Dejong - Age 9 (Spicer)

Levi Pappadackis - Age 10 (Willmar)

Kinley Hjelden - Age 11 (Willmar)

Each of the nine-youth selected will be rewarded with an experience that will show what it is like to live the day in the life of a Stingers baseball player. Each of the nine youth will become a part of the Stingers Baseball Club on the Coordinated Business Systems Community All-Star Night on Monday, July 10.

The All-Star experience for the nine youth will include:

Be announced at an official press conference where they will be presented with their own custom Willmar Stingers jersey (name and number) and official cap

Be signed to a one-day promotional contract with the Willmar Stingers

Be presented with their very own Willmar Stingers baseball card, which will also be the giveaway for that evening's game

Have the chance to take batting practice and infield/outfield with the Willmar Stingers before the game

Be introduced to the crowd as an official member of the Stingers

Throw out a ceremonial first pitch on Monday, July 10

Run on the field for the National Anthem with the Willmar Stingers team

Have the chance to sit in the dugout with the team for an inning during the game

Participate in several on-field activities during the game.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2023 season, or more information regarding this news story, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office by calling 320-222-2010 or at willmarstingers.com.

