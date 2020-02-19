Cooper Jones and Eric Ylitalo Traded to Macon for Future Considerations

Evansville, Ind: The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and Head Coach Jeff Bes have announced the trade of defenseman Cooper Jones and forward Eric Ylitalo to the Macon Mayhem in exchange for future considerations.

Jones was acquired from the Knoxville Ice Bears in exchange for future considerations on February 4th. He played five games with Evansville, tallying one goal and one assist and registering an even plus/minus rating. Ylitalo was signed as a free agent on December 31st, and played 11 games as a Thunderbolt, tallying one assist.

