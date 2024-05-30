Cooper Bratton Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Cougars

May 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have signed defenceman Cooper Bratton (09) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Bratton was the 41st overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospect's Draft and was the Cougars second selection. The Moosomin, SK native spent the 2023-24 season with Sask East Oilers U15 AA club and collected an impressive 52 points (20-32-52) in just 27 games. The 6'1 blue liner played in four playoff games with his team and owned six points (2-4-6) in that span.

"We are thrilled to have Cooper committed to playing for the Prince George Cougars," said Cougars' Director of Scouting Bob Simmonds. "We watched him a lot this past season and it was an easy decision to make him our first defenceman drafted this year."

Bob Simonds and his scouting staff have marvelled at what Bratton brings on the ice, "Cooper is a big, right-shot defenceman who plays an effective two-way game. He is a strong defender with excellent offensive instincts. The potential and upside we see in Cooper is significant and for him and his family to see the Cougars and the WHL as the best development path to follow is huge. We can't wait to start working with Cooper and welcome him and the Bratton family to the Cougars' family."

The Cougars want to congratulate Cooper and his family on achieving this milestone!

