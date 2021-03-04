Cooley Recalled by Nashville; Everblades Acquire Buitenhuis

ESTERO, Fla. - The Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League announced they have recalled goaltender Devin Cooley from the Florida Everblades of the ECHL and placed him on their Taxi Squad. In addition, the Everblades announced that they have acquired goaltender Evan Buitenhuis from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies in exchange for future considerations.

Cooley, 23, has appeared in 13 games with Florida as a rookie this season posting a record of 8-4-0 to go along with a 2.52 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and one shutout. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound native of Los Gatos, California was named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week from December 14-20.

Buitenhuis, 27, has appeared in five games with Utah this season collecting a record of 1-0-3 with a 2.40 goals-against and .906 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound native of Burlington, Ontario spent the past two seasons with the Worcester Railers of the ECHL.

Prior to turning pro, Buitenhuis played for NCAA Division III program Hamilton College. In 68 collegiate games, Buitenhuis completed his career with a .944 save percentage and 1.67 goals-against average.

The Everblades hit the road this week for three games against the Orlando Solar Bears. The Blades and Bears will meet at the Amway Center in Orlando on Friday, March 5 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 7 at 3:00 p.m.

