Cook Impresses in First Start Leading Missoula to Win

Ogden, UT.- Early offense, and stellar starting pitching set the tone for the Missoula PaddleHeads in 3 straight wins opposite the Ogden Raptors over the first 3 games of action. Saturday's contest would start a little differently as Missoula was held off the board for the first time in series in the first inning to give the game a different feel early. However, It did not take a lot longer for the offense to get going, and the pitching staff would be more than up to the task in a 6-2 win.

Zach Almond would give the PaddleHeads a lead they would never let slip in the top of the second hitting a two-run blast into right center to make the score 2-0. It was home run number 25 on the year for Almond which leads all players in the Pioneer League. Almond also became the first player in Pioneer League history to reach 25 home runs in one season.

Newly acquired Chris Eusay would make an impact in the next half inning for Missoula making the score 3-0 on a solo shot into right recording his first home run as a PaddleHead in the process. After doubling in the inning, Cameron Thomspon would later score in the frame on an error to give Missoula a 4-0 advantage. That would prove to be plenty of breathing room for newcomer Cole Cook.

The Illinois native made his first start with Missoula after being acquired earlier this week. The southpaw did not disappoint in 5 innings of work not allowing a single earned run over those frames while striking out 7.

This continues what has been a dazzling week of starting pitching for Missoula as the PaddleHeads rotation is 4-0 with a 2.53 ERA in four games played so far against Ogden.

After Niko Pecheco cut the Missoula lead back to 3 with a double in the seventh, Missoula would fight back in the eighth behind a 2-out rally. Thompson would come through with an RBI single in the frame to give the PaddleHeads a 6-2 advantage. Thomspon would nearly score on a single from Nick Gatewood later in the inning but would be thrown out by Josh Broughton in right field. Thomspon would finish 2-for-3 and Gatewood was 3-for-4.

The 4-run cushion would prove to be plenty for late inning specialist Mark Simon who was stellar in 2 1/3 innings earning his seventh save of the season. The Texas native would strike out the side in the bottom of the ninth to clinch a series win for Missoula and would finish with 4 total in the outing allowing just 1 baserunner.

Simon leads all relivers with 75 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings.

With the victory, Missoula (56-29) (21-16) put itself into the lead in the second half standings in the Northern Division alone sneaking by the Billings Mustangs (38-47) (20-17). The Chukars (54-32) (20-18) also climbed back to with a ÂÂ½ of Billings in the race for the playoffs. The Voyagers (37-48) (18-19) may also be a factor down the stretch trailing the Mustangs by just 2 games.

The PaddleHeads will go for their fifth consecutive victory against the Raptors on Sunday afternoon in game 5 at Lindquist Field. Action is set to kickoff at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

