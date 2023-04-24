Continental Division Final Dates, Times Announced

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons will host the Carolina Thunderbirds on Friday, April 27 at 7:30 pm in Game One of the Continental Division Final.

The division final is a best-of-three series, with Game Two and Three (if necessary) played in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday and Sunday.

Carolina earned home ice advantage after winning the Continental Division in the last weekend of the regular season. The complete schedule is as follows:

Game One - Friday, April 27

Carolina Thunderbirds at Columbus River Dragons, 7:30 pm ET

Game Two - Saturday, April 28

Columbus River Dragons at Carolina Thunderbirds, 6:05 pm ET

Game Three - Sunday, April 29 (if necessary)

Columbus River Dragons at Carolina Thunderbirds, 4:05 pm ET

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon for Game One at the Columbus Civic Center through the box office or online at TicketMaster.com.

