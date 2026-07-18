Contested One-Handed Grab by Keon Hatcher Sr!

Published on July 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Keon Hatcher Sr. comes up with a spectacular catch to move the chains and set up a touchdown opportunity for the Lions.







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