Contested One-Handed Grab by Keon Hatcher Sr!
Published on July 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Keon Hatcher Sr. comes up with a spectacular catch to move the chains and set up a touchdown opportunity for the Lions.
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