Contact Above the Shoulders But Only 1 Blue Card Given + a Shootout CONTROVERSY in SD: Under Review

February 14, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







Join us on Under Review as we break down the most contentious moments from the latest MASL action! A trio of reviews for contact above the shoulders are under the microscope, plus a shootout callÃÂ that lead to a debate from the hosts. A quieter show for big controversies, but still plenty of action.ÃÂ Find out on the latest episode of Under Review!ÃÂ

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.