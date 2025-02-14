Contact Above the Shoulders But Only 1 Blue Card Given + a Shootout CONTROVERSY in SD: Under Review
February 14, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video
Join us on Under Review as we break down the most contentious moments from the latest MASL action! A trio of reviews for contact above the shoulders are under the microscope, plus a shootout callÃÂ that lead to a debate from the hosts. A quieter show for big controversies, but still plenty of action.ÃÂ Find out on the latest episode of Under Review!ÃÂ
