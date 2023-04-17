Consuegra Takes Home South Atlantic League Player of the Week

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Minor League Baseball announced that Brooklyn Cyclones OF Stanley Consuegra has been named the South Atlantic League Player of the Week for the time period of April 10-16.

The 22-year-old is the first Brookyln player to be honored with a weekly award this season and the first Cyclone to do so since INF Shervyen Newton captured SAL Player of the Week honors for August 22-28, 2022.

Consuegra was a thorn in the side of Winston-Salem pitching last week. Across six games, the righty hit to an impressive .375/.444/.833 line with an OPS of 1.277. He also clobbered three home runs, and drove in 10 runs.

Through Sunday's games, Consuegra is tied for the league lead in home runs (3), second in extra-base hits (6) and total bases (23), and is tied for second in RBI (10), hits (11), doubles (3),

The Santo Domingo, D.R. native signed as a non-drafted free agent with the New York Mets organization in July of 2017. He is considered by Baseball America to have the "Best Outfield Arm" in the Mets' system, in addition to being a "Player to Watch Beyond the Top 30".

In 122 games last year between Single-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn, Consuegra hit to a .245 batting average with 13 home runs and 59 RBI.

Consuegra and the Cyclones return to action Tuesday to open up a six-game homestand against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Gates open at 6 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, please visit brooklyncyclones.com or call 718 - 37 - BKLYN.

