Constellation Field to Host TEXtoberfest

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced they'll be hosting their first-ever TEXtoberfest from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Constellation Field.

TEXtoberfest will feature beer and liquor tastings from select Texas-based breweries and distilleries, on-field batting practice, food trucks located throughout the Constellation Field warning track, the opportunity for kids to run the bases and an appearance from the Skeeters' mascot, Swatson. The Memorial Hermann Play Land as well as splash pad at Constellation Field will be open throughout the event.

VIP packages are available for purchase, which features early entrance, exclusive on-field batting practice and an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Tickets for TEXtoberfest are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting the following link: https://bit.ly/3lWj5mL

The following ticket packages are available for the event:

- Adult Ticket with Drink Package ($35) - Includes: Entrance, Batting Practice, 10 Drink Samples

- Adult Ticket without Drink Package ($25) - Includes: Entrance, Batting Practice

- Child Ticket ($15) - Includes: Entrance and Batting Practice (Child must be between 3-12 years old)

- VIP Ticket ($75) - Includes: Entrance, Batting Practice, Access to HEB Picnic Plaza, Early Entrance (4:00pm), Souvenir Skeeters Mug, BBQ Meal (two-hour all-you-can-eat buffet, 4-6 p.m.), 15 Drink Tickets

- Drink Ticket ($1) - Includes: One ticket includes a 3-oz beer pour or 1-oz liquor pour (five drink tickets can be used to purchase a 16-oz beer).

