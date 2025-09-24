Consider These Shots: USL Championship Save of the Week: Week 29 Nominees
Published on September 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 23, 2025
- Registration Open for Next Session of Republic Elite - Sacramento Republic FC
- New Mexico United Academy Graduates in College Soccer - New Mexico United
- Marie, Arteaga Earn Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Taylor Calheira Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 29 - FC Tulsa
- Schaefer, Ofeimu, Quinn Earn USLC "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Danny Vitiello and Lee Desmond Named to Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- New Mexico United Announces Launch of "4 Stripes Pass" - a New Flexible Ticket Offering for Final Four Home Games - New Mexico United
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announce Sponsorship with OPTERRA Energy Services as Official Energy Services Provider - Oakland Roots
- Lexington Sporting Club Unveils LSC ONE Membership - Lexington Sporting Club
- Playoff-Race Closing: New Mexico United Takes on Colorado Springs Switchbacks - New Mexico United
- BellTower Partners Makes Strategic Growth Investment in United Soccer League; Founder and CEO Kewsong Lee Named Vice Chair - USL
- Tickets on Sale to LouCity's 2025 Playoffs Opener; Buy Now to Save 15% - Louisville City FC
