Connor Smith Back for 2nd Season

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the return of forward, Connor Smith for his second stint in Binghamton. Smith was a second-half addition to the roster last year that provided scoring depth in the push towards the playoffs.

In only SIX regular season games last year, Smith was able to score five goals and tally three assists. In his first game with the Black Bears on March 31st, Connor had a three-point night, with two goals and one helper. Across the six games played, Smith recorded 37 shots on goal, and boasted a 1.3 ppg average. The Michigan native was the tallest Black Bear on the roster, standing at 6'4".

Smith is a alumnus of the Adrian College hockey program of the ACHA. Smith and Brenden Stanko came to Binghamton together last season, and will be reunited with former Bulldog defensemen, Dakota Bohn in the 2023-24 season. The trio were able to win the 2021 ACHA National Championship with Adrian College.

