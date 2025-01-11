Connor Kelly Nets 5 Goals in Mammoth Win

January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

What a night at the office for Connor Kelly as the Mammoth take down the FireWolves 15-13

Ã°Å¸Â¥Â5 Goals Ã°Å¸Â¥Â2 Assists Ã°Å¸Â¥Â 10 Shots on Goal

