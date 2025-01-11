Connor Kelly Nets 5 Goals in Mammoth Win
January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video
What a night at the office for Connor Kelly as the Mammoth take down the FireWolves 15-13
Check out the Colorado Mammoth Statistics
