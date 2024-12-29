Sports stats



Colorado Mammoth

Connor Kelly Gets the Hat Trick

December 29, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Connor Kelly found himself on the highlight reel 3 times as the Colorado Mammoth fell to Georgia 13-12 on Sunday.
