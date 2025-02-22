Connor Fields with a Spectacular Goal vs. Calgary Roughnecks

February 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video







CONNOR. FIELDS. BTB.

Say less

#SCtop10

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.