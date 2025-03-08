Sports stats



Connor Fields SOCK TRICK Night in Victory

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Connor Fields DOMINATED the floor tonight, scoring 6 goals with 5 assists as the Knighthawks take down the Desert Dogs 21-13
