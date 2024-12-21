Connor Fields Scores Mid-Air!

December 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video







Rochester Knighthawks' Connor Fields scoops the rebound out of nowhere and dives for the goal!

