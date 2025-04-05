Connor Fields Hero HL vs. OTT
April 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video
Connor Fields continues to dominate the NLL, recording 3 goals and 6 assists as the Knighthawks take down the Black Bears 12-6.
FIELDS HIGHLIGHTS
Check out the Rochester Knighthawks Statistics
