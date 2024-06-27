Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 27, 2024

June 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

It was a hard fought battle but the Connecticut Sun prevail against the Washington Mystics in overtime, 94-91.

DeWanna Bonner led all scorers with 24 PTS, 10 REB. Tyasha Harris knocked in a career-high 23 PTS, 4 STLs, while DiJonai Carrington came up huge with 22 PTS.

