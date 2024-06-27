Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 27, 2024
June 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
It was a hard fought battle but the Connecticut Sun prevail against the Washington Mystics in overtime, 94-91.
DeWanna Bonner led all scorers with 24 PTS, 10 REB. Tyasha Harris knocked in a career-high 23 PTS, 4 STLs, while DiJonai Carrington came up huge with 22 PTS.
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/WNBA?sub_confirmation=1 Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WNBA Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wnba For news, stories, and more: https://www.wnba.com/
Get WNBA League Pass: https://leaguepass.wnba.com/packages
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 27, 2024
- Aces Extend Winning Streak to Three with 95-83 Road Win over Chicago - Las Vegas Aces
- Dallas Wings Defeat Minnesota Lynx 94-88 in Return of Odyssey Sims - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.