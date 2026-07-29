Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 28, 2026
Published on July 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
A win at home for the Washington Mystics
The Mystics defeat the Sun, 92-84!
Sonia Citron: 22 PTS | 4 AST | 3 REB | 2 3PM Kiki Iriafen: 20 PTS | 10 REB | 2 AST Shakira Austin: 17 PTS | 6 REB | 2 STL
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
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