Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 28, 2026

Published on July 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







A win at home for the Washington Mystics

The Mystics defeat the Sun, 92-84!

Sonia Citron: 22 PTS | 4 AST | 3 REB | 2 3PM Kiki Iriafen: 20 PTS | 10 REB | 2 AST Shakira Austin: 17 PTS | 6 REB | 2 STL

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 29, 2026

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