Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 31, 2024
August 31, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The Connecticut Sun secure a road victory over the Mystics, 96-85
The team shot an impressive 60.9% from three with Marina Mabrey putting up 21 PTS (5-7 3PM), 6 REB, and 5 AST!
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 31, 2024
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever - September 1 - Dallas Wings
- Mystics vs. Sun Postgame Notes - Washington Mystics
- Dallas Wings Celebración Latina Presented by Hairitage on Sunday Is Sold Out - Dallas Wings
- Storm Falters in Fourth in 98-85 Loss to New York - Seattle Storm
- Liberty Wins Over Storm - New York Liberty
- Double-Doubles from Wilson, Hayes Lead Aces Past Dream 83-72 - Las Vegas Aces
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.