Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 31, 2024

August 31, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The Connecticut Sun secure a road victory over the Mystics, 96-85

The team shot an impressive 60.9% from three with Marina Mabrey putting up 21 PTS (5-7 3PM), 6 REB, and 5 AST!

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.