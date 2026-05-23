Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 22, 2026

Published on May 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The Seattle Storm defeat the Sun 77-59 as they clench their second win of the szn!

Zia Cooke: 25 PTS (career-high) | 5 REB | 2 3PM Flau'jae Johnson: 17 PTS | 7 REB | 5 AST | 3 BLK (career-highs in PTS, REB, and AST) Natisha Hiedeman: 11 PTS | 6 AST | 2 REB Jordan Horston: 8 PTS | 4 REB | 3 STL

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 23, 2026

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