Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 13, 2024
September 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
A dominant display from start to finish gave the Connecticut Sun an 88-69 win over the Mercury
Bri Jones led her squad to victory with 20 PTS and 9 REB!
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
