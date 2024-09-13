Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 13, 2024

September 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







A dominant display from start to finish gave the Connecticut Sun an 88-69 win over the Mercury

Bri Jones led her squad to victory with 20 PTS and 9 REB!

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.