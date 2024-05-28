Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 28, 2024
May 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
For the first time in franchise history the Connecticut Sun start the szn 6-0 and remain the only undefeated team in the league.
They built a lead and never looked back against the Phoenix Mercury, defeating them 70-47. DeWanna Bonner led all scorers with 19 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST in the victory.
