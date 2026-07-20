Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 19, 2026
Published on July 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
FINAL IN PHOENIX
The Phoenix Mercury close out Sunday with a 72-63 win over the Sun!
DeWanna Bonner: 21 PTS | 6 REB Kahleah Copper: 18 PTS | 4 REB | 4 AST Alyssa Thomas: 7 PTS | 11 AST | 6 REB
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 19, 2026
- Mercury Stall Sun, 72-63 - Connecticut Sun
- Canada Buzzer-Beater Lifts Dream over Sky in Home Thriller - Atlanta Dream
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 93, Chicago Sky 91 - Atlanta Dream
- Sky Fall in Final Seconds to Dream on the Road, 93-91 - Chicago Sky
- Angel Reese Injury Update (7/19) - Atlanta Dream
- Postgame Notes: Sparks vs. Wings - Los Angeles Sparks
- Wings Set Team Winning Streak Record with Victory over LA - Dallas Wings
- Sky Hit Road to Face Atlanta Dream in Second Matchup of Season - Chicago Sky
- Sky Beat Sparks, 96-82, for Second Straight Win - Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Mystics 7/20/26 - Golden State Valkyries
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Connecticut Sun Stories
- Mercury Stall Sun, 72-63
- Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury Pregame Advisory (Game #26)
- Connecticut Sun Lead Community Effort in Maternal Health Supply Drive
- Sun Snag Second Straight Win, Boil out Mercury, 96-83
- Connecticut Sun "Change Can't Wait" Initiative Drives Youth Leadership and Systemic Change Across Connecticut