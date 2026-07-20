WNBA Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 19, 2026

Published on July 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video


FINAL IN PHOENIX

The Phoenix Mercury close out Sunday with a 72-63 win over the Sun!

DeWanna Bonner: 21 PTS | 6 REB Kahleah Copper: 18 PTS | 4 REB | 4 AST Alyssa Thomas: 7 PTS | 11 AST | 6 REB

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 19, 2026


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