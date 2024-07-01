Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 1, 2024

July 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Connecticut Sun outlast the Phoenix Mercury 83-72 to move to 15-5 on the szn

Bri Jones and DiJonai Carrington led the way in the dub with 18 PTS & 16 PTS respectively, while Alyssa Thomas added in a near-triple double

