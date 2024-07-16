Sports stats



Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 16, 2024

July 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Even with a short-handed squad, the Liberty came through strong for the 82-74 WIN against the Sun, improving to 21-4 before the break

