Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 29, 2024
September 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
THE SUN TAKE GAME 1 Final Score: 73-70
Four players finished in double figures led by 20 PTS from Marina Mabrey and a monster 17-10 double-double by Alyssa Thomas
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 30, 2024
Other Recent Connecticut Sun Stories
