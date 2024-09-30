Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 29, 2024

September 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







THE SUN TAKE GAME 1 Final Score: 73-70

Four players finished in double figures led by 20 PTS from Marina Mabrey and a monster 17-10 double-double by Alyssa Thomas

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.