Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: October 1, 2024
October 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx take Game 2, leveling the series at 1-1
Final Score: MIN 77 | CON 70
Courtney Williams shines with 17 PTS, 5 REB, and 4 AST. Catch the action in Game 3 as the series shifts to Connecticut this Friday at 7:30pm/ET!
