Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: October 1, 2024

October 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx take Game 2, leveling the series at 1-1

Final Score: MIN 77 | CON 70

Courtney Williams shines with 17 PTS, 5 REB, and 4 AST. Catch the action in Game 3 as the series shifts to Connecticut this Friday at 7:30pm/ET!

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.