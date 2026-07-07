Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 6, 2026
Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
That's a dub for the Connecticut Sun
The Sun defeat the Lynx, 90-89! BG helped lock in this thrilling win on the road:
Brittney Griner: 29 PTS | 10 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL Kennedy Burke: 16 PTS | 3 3PM | 2 AST | 2 STL Leïla Lacan: 13 PTS | 4 STL | 3 AST | 2 3PM
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
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